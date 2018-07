Hap Plain has amassed one of the largest private collections of rare and unreleased Apple prototypes. His collection of more than 250 prototypes includes iPhones, iPads, Macs and pretty much everything in between. He has even turned his hobby into a thriving eBay business, selling one of his rare prototypes for more than $16,000. But this isn't about the money for Hap. He only sells prototypes if he owns multiple copies, and he uses the money to buy more rare pieces to add to his collection.