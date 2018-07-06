As a lobbyist for Faegre Baker Daniels, Wheeler’s most lucrative client was Murray Energy Corporation, one of the largest coal companies in the U.S. It is run by CEO Robert Murray, who has ties to the president -- including donations to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In 2013, Murray Energy paid Faegre Baker Daniels $300,000 after Wheeler and his team lobbied members of Congress for what’s described in their quarterly disclosure forms as “general energy and environmental issues," according to disclosure forms reviewed by CNBC.

Murray has called on Trump to arrange an emergency bailout to keep open unprofitable coal plants. In March 2017, he met with Energy Secretary Rick Perry to propose regulatory changes to the coal industry.

Murray’s connections to the Trump administration are also clear through his campaign contributions during the 2016 presidential election. He gave $10,000 to the Trump Victory committee, a joint fundraising group for the campaign and the Republican National Committee. He also shelled out $2,700 directly to Trump’s campaign.

He has yet to donate Trump’s re-election efforts.

Murray, in a statement first given to CNBC, praised Pruitt as "very qualified" and said that he "worked diligently to protect our environment, while concomitantly providing regulatory certainty for our Nation’s economy." As for Wheeler, though, the coal baron said he hasn’t had any contact with the official since he became Pruitt's deputy. Murray declined to comment further on Wheeler’s appointment.