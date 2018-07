Shaq also had some crucial advice for players who are just starting out.

“Money is not going to last forever. You’ve got save it, invest it and you’ve got to be smart,” he said.

“My first check I blew in like 20 minutes...I knew I was young, I knew I had more money coming in, but the second and the check after that, I was like ‘I got to start saving.’”

More than 25 years later, Shaq continues to invest and save his money in companies like Google and Ring. He cites his father, a former drill sergeant, as the inspiration for his business strategies.