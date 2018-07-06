    ×

    Stitch Fix is rallying, adding almost half a billion in market cap in the last two days

    • Shares of clothing subscription box company Stitch Fix rose as much as 10 percent Friday.
    • The company went public in November and has seen its stock double in value since.
    • The stock hit an all-time intraday high of $31.69 during Friday's session.
    Katrina Lake, founder and chief executive officer of Stitch Fix Inc.
    Stitch Fix is in the middle of a two-day rally, gaining 20 percent and $490 million in market cap since Tuesday's close at its peak.

    Shares of the clothing subscription box company rose as much as 10 percent Friday after jumping 9 percent Thursday. The stock hit a fresh all-time intraday high of $31.69 during Friday's session.

    Stitch Fix curates personalized shipments of clothing and accessories for subscribers. The company went public in November and has seen its stock double in value since, despite some big single-day swings.

    Last month, Stitch Fix jumped more than 14 percent on speculation that Oprah Winfrey would be taking a stake in the company. Just two weeks prior, the stock posted its biggest single-day gain, surging more than 26 percent on June 8 following a strong earnings beat.

    Stitch Fix is up more than 50 percent in the past month and more than 20 percent in 2018.

    Katrina Lake
    Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake on how she keeps her 'shopping in a box' a formidable business   

