It’s hard to get voters’ attention in California, and it’s a hugely expensive task to try to do so. But it’s also the most fertile ground for Democrats and their candidates. Statewide, California's GOP is collapsing, and today, the Party of Reagan may not even have the wherewithal or the candidates to run competitive races for U.S. Senate and Governor.

If anybody can make a strategic play in California with a high return on investment, it’s Bloomberg. Look for a possible third of Bloomberg’s money to be invested in California races, where all the macro voter tendencies are skewing Democratic.

Moreover, California provides real opportunities to claim some high-profile GOP scalps:

CA-10

In what has grown into a bedroom community for the pricey Bay area, this suburban district around Modesto went for Hillary Clinton in 2016. It is part of the nation’s 20th most expensive media market, where Bloomberg’s money could be make the difference in a race considered a toss-up by most political oddsmakers. Look for Bloomberg to champion Stanford and Harvard-educated Democratic challenger Josh Harder, whose main challenge is to unite a splintered Democratic primary vote and defeat GOP incumbent Jeff Denham.

CA-22

California’s 22nd district, held by Trump’s enabler-in-chief in the House, Devin Nunes, could also be a prime target. Although assumed by the Cook Report and others to be a lock for the GOP because President Trump comfortably carried the district , close observers will note that it voted Democrat Kamala Harris into the U.S. Senate that same election year by an equally comfortable margin.

Challenger Andrew Janz is a criminal prosecutor who has raised four times more than every previous Nunes challenger – combined. If Bloomberg put a few million bucks into tearing down an easy target like Nunes in this suburban Fresno district, he could not only flip the seat, but remove one of the most despised GOP members of Congress. Merely forcing Republicans to divert resources to defend Nunes would be a victory in itself.

CA-45

In a district that went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a solid margin, look for Bloomberg’s dollars to take on GOP incumbent Mimi Walters, who is a climate change denier (a cardinal sin in Bloomberg World) and unabashed Trump apologist who is defending her seat against Katie Porter, a Yale and Harvard-educated law professor.

CA-48

If Democrats in Long Beach can make nice after a bruising primary between real estate investor Harley Rouda and stem cell researcher Hans Keirstead – a race in which Rouda eked out a victory over Keirstead by just 70 votes - they will have a very good shot at taking down thirty-year incumbent Dana Rohrabacher, who has come under increased scrutiny by Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Creative minds in the employ of Bloomberg and Wolfson would have a field day writing TV ads tearing down a figure like Rohrabacher, who The New York Times has suggested has his very own Russian KGB codename.