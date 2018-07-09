These senators will make or break Trump's Supreme Court nominee

President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court has little margin for error in a narrowly divided Senate.

The person whom the president chooses Monday night to fill retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy's seat will have a chance to shape a broad range of American policies for decades to come. First, a handful of swing-vote senators will get to decide whether Trump's nominee — likely a young conservative — will even make it onto the top U.S. court.

A range of factors, including the possible justice's view on the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion and the political fortunes of red-state Senate Democrats, will determine the fate of Trump's choice in the Senate. After Republicans ended the filibuster for Supreme Court justices to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, nominees now only need a majority of 51 votes to get confirmed in the Senate.