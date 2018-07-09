Two nominees are now Trump's greatest focus for top court, NBC News says

None of the four contenders being considered as President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has been excluded, but the greatest focus has fallen on two candidates: Brett Kavanaugh and Thomas Hardiman, a source with first-hand knowledge of the process told NBC News.

Kavanaugh sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Hardiman is a judge on the 3rd Circuit of Appeals.

The other two front-runners are Amy Coney Barrett Barrett of the 7th Circuit of Appeals and Raymond Kethledge of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump hopes to push his nominee through the confirmation process before midterm elections in November.

His pick to fill the seat of Justice Anthony Kennedy will help to define the court's path for decades to come.

Democrats have argued the Senate should wait to vote on another justice until after the elections, when the minority party has a chance to flip control of the chamber.

Two years ago, Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama's nominee to the top court, Merrick Garland, until after Obama's term ended and his replacement could name a candidate instead.

