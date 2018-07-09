UK Prime Minister May faces fight for leadership in crucial Brexit showdown

Theresa May: We are preparing for a range of Brexit outcomes 31 Mins Ago | 03:50

The resignation of U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon has led to suggestions that the British government is on the brink of collapse.

Johnson stepped down after Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her government’s desire for a softer version of Brexit. He is the second cabinet minister to resign within 24 hours after the U.K.’s main Brexit negotiator, David Davis, quit late Sunday night.

A statement released by Downing Street confirmed Johnson’s departure and said a replacement would shortly be announced. Later, in a statement to parliament, May thanked the “work” of Davis and “passion” of Johnson while noting their differences in opinion with her over Brexit.

That gratitude may not last long with many seeing the resignation as a pre-cursor to a leadership challenge, which would bid to topple May and replace her with a more ardent supporter of Brexit.