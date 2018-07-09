Markets have been given a boost following the publication Friday of the latest jobs report, which revealed that the U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, beating expectations. This positive sentiment seen across markets is in spite of concerns surrounding trade and Brexit.

The U.S. placed $34 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, a move that triggered China to hit back with its own set of duties.

And the U.K.’s Brexit Secretary David Davis announced late Sunday that he was resigning from his post, as he wasn’t prepared to be “a reluctant conscript” to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave the European Union (EU).

On Friday, May had reached a Brexit compromise with her cabinet, persuading ministers to back her intention to press for “a free trade area for goods” with the EU. On Monday, Dominic Raab was appointed as the new Brexit Secretary.

On Monday, consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET, while personal and household products company Helen of Troy is expected to publish its latest earnings.