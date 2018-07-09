You only think you know all the facts on this tax-favored account

In the world of health savings accounts — a tax-advantaged way to save for medical needs — not all offerings are created equal.

HSAs, which pair with high-deductible health insurance plans, offer savers a way to put away money on a tax-deductible or pre-tax basis. Contributions then grow on a tax-free basis, and account holders can take distributions to cover qualified medical expenses.

Though the tax benefits of HSAs are universal, the accounts themselves will vary from one provider to the next, particularly when it comes to the fees investors must pay.