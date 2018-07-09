    ×

    Personal Finance

    Your travel budget will go the farthest in these international cities

    • Over half of Americans plan on going on vacation this summer and spending an average of $1,000, according to Bankrate.
    • Here are the top international cities where your dollar will go the farthest, according to GOBankingRates.com.
    720121889
    Alex Tihonovs / EyeEm | Getty Images

    If you’ve been pining for an epic international vacation but are feeling strapped for cash, look for cities where the U.S. dollar is the strongest.

    Over half of Americans plan on going on vacation this summer, according to a recent survey by Bankrate. The median amount they plan to spend is $1,000, with less than a quarter saying they’ll spend over $2,000. For larger families, the cost of a getaway is steeper; a family of four spends $4,000 on average.

    For those looking to save, there are many ways to explore the world without breaking the bank.

    "The biggest thing is to stick to a budget in advance," said Katie Wudel, deputy editor of content at GOBankingRates.com.

    Have a budget strategy

    If you're looking to avoid taking on debt for a vacation, a good exchange rate abroad will help your dollar go farther. In addition, many international cities have a low cost of living, meaning that you can stretch your dollar by going off the beaten path.

    4 tips for traveling cheap from a penny-pincher
    4 tips for traveling cheap from a penny-pincher   

    "Be strategic with your money when you travel," Wudel said. "Enjoying all of these places, getting beautiful photos along the way and having great memories is possible without spending a ton of money."

    Keep an open mind

    For those looking for unforgettable experiences and beautiful photos, Wudel says to keep an open mind about affordable travel destinations.

    A recent study by GOBankingRates.com, a personal finance website, looked at the top cities with the best exchange rates for the U.S. dollar. The report also reviewed what international cities had the lowest average cost of daily expenses per person.

    "Enjoying all of these places, getting beautiful photos along the way and having great memories is possible without spending a ton of money." -Katie Wudel, deputy editor of content at GOBankingRates.com.

    "The whole world has a lot to offer," Wudel said. "Picking unexpected places and being a little adventurous can go a long way."

    The U.S. dollar will go far in these 20 international cities

    Location
    Currency Exchange
    Average Cost of Daily Expenses
    Medellin, Colombia 1 USD = 2,953.75 COP $18
    Siem Reap, Cambodia 1 USD = 4,036.60 KHR $32
    Delhi, India 1 USD = 67.8842 INR $35
    Valparaiso, Chile 1 USD = 640.110 CLP $36
    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 1 USD = 22,871.67 VND $47
    San Jose, Costa Rica 1 USD = 567.494 CRC $49
    Beijing, China 1 USD = 6.51130 CNY $60
    Dubrovnik, Croatia 1 USD = 6.33385 HRK $60
    Bali, Indonesia 1 USD = 14,093.15 IDR $62
    Buenos Aires, Argentina 1 USD = 27.1010 ARS $64
    Bangkok, Thailand 1 USD = 32.9077 THB $65
    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 1 USD = 3.76620 BRL $65
    Banff, Canada 1 USD = 1.32857 CAD $71
    Gothenburg, Sweden 1 USD = 8.85726 SEK $92
    Queenstown, New Zealand 1 USD = 1.44689 NZD $93
    Prague, Czech Republic 1 USD = 22.1896 CZK $94
    Cancun, Mexico 1 USD = 20.0772 MXN $100
    Cape Town, South Africa 1 USD = 13.4042 ZAR $110
    Oslo, Norway 1 USD = 8.10237 NOK $134
    Copenhagen, Denmark 1 USD = 6.39797 DKK $155
    Source: GOBankingRates

    Plan ahead

    Prior planning is extremely important for budget travelers, Wudel said. Before your trip, take some time to read about local events and look for deals. Many cities have cheap or free concerts, museums or other activities that anyone can attend.

    "Taking a few extra steps to plan out your day can help a lot," she said.

    In addition, Wudel said to remember that traveling on a budget doesn't mean you have to backpack everywhere. There are many ways to find deals on hotels or other living arrangements while you're away.

    "You can still have a comfy cushy stay as long as you’re smart with how you budget your money," she said. "Do your research."

    More from Personal Finance

    Learning these in-demand skills could add thousands of dollars to your annual salary

    Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year

    These monthly banking fees could ruin your budget

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...