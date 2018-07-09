If you’ve been pining for an epic international vacation but are feeling strapped for cash, look for cities where the U.S. dollar is the strongest.

Over half of Americans plan on going on vacation this summer, according to a recent survey by Bankrate. The median amount they plan to spend is $1,000, with less than a quarter saying they’ll spend over $2,000. For larger families, the cost of a getaway is steeper; a family of four spends $4,000 on average.

For those looking to save, there are many ways to explore the world without breaking the bank.

"The biggest thing is to stick to a budget in advance," said Katie Wudel, deputy editor of content at GOBankingRates.com.