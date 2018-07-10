Cramer's lightning round: It's time to buy into lithium play Albemarle   

Albemarle Corporation: “I think it’s way overdone to the downside. I’d actually pick some up right here, then wait for the next quarter. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

U.S. Concrete, Inc.: “Look, [CEO] Bill Sandbrook, I think, is a good man. But in the end, this stock was predicated upon an infrastructure bill being passed and it has not been passed and therefore it’s just one long-term downtrend. I think it’s too cheap, but it needs [an] infrastructure bill.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.: “I think it’s fine. I like Sonic more. I like Darden more. I actually like McDonald’s more. I think all three are better than that. I also would tell you that it’s been up and down because the fundamentals have been up and down, so therefore I prefer the others.”

PayPal Holdings: “[CEO] Dan Schulman’s doing a remarkable job. I think he’s terrific and you know what? You could buy it up to $98.”

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: “[It’s performing badly] because it’s got competition from overseas, it’s got some raw cost problems, and I’ve got to tell you: it has been a terrible stock for decades.”

CSX Corporation: “I think the rails are terrific. CSX has done well. I’ve got to hand it to you that you’ve been a buyer. Let me also tell you that I think that Union Pacific has been there buying stock back hand over fist. That one works too. And congratulations to Mr. [CEO James] Squires, who has also done a good job at Norfolk Southern.”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson: “I cannot believe the comeback that that company has engineered. Once again, our viewers know so much. That stock is an up stock and they’re coming back. I would’ve normally said swap out of that into Cisco, but I like how they’re doing.”

GeoPark Ltd.: “They’ve got oil and they’re drilling and I think it’s a real good situation. That said, it’s one worth profiling because a lot of people do not talk about it and it is a very good company.”