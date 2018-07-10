England may win the World Cup, but its economy won’t be lifting any trophies

What have Brexit and the brilliant England run in the soccer World Cup actually got in common?

To judge from the thousands of column inches from political and economic pundits desperate to find a link you’d actually think quite a lot. Of course, economic and political writers are always keen to overstretch the connections so that unwilling readers will bother to read their often repetitive and dreary copy.

The desire to find commonalities and some lighter link to economics and politics in the U.K. is totally understandable of course, given that we all know that at the moment writing about these two topics without a World Cup-type reference is repetitive and dreary.

As the past couple of days have shown, current domestic politics — and specifically the Brexit saga — are unrelentingly awful and soul-destroying whatever your political persuasion. It has always been the case that front-line politics are inhabited by creatures different from the rest of us, people who are overtly Machiavellian more often than not.

However, the current crop are seemingly not only students of “The Prince” but have criminally made the practice of political skulduggery dull and oh so predictable, and that’s just the Cabinet, let alone the equally broken opposition parties.