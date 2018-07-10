Main Street largely cheers Trump's pro-business Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Main Street advocacy groups are largely cheering President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court, hopeful he will continue the Trump administration’s deregulatory tone, which has boosted sentiment among small businesses.
Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, is considered an ideological conservative, expected to lean right on issues including business regulation. His nomination comes at a time when small business sentiment is holding near record highs, thanks in part to tax reform and deregulation under Trump. The latest read on optimism from the conservative lobbying group the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is near record highs, with top concerns among small businesses turning to labor quality over taxes and regulation.
The NFIB has come out in support of Kavanaugh's nomination. The group previously filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act that made its way to the Supreme Court, and the NFIB also spoke out against President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016 — marking the first time the group weighed in on a Supreme Court nomination.
“Judge Kavanaugh has a proven record of interpreting the U.S. Constitution according to its original meaning and has ruled consistently against regulatory agencies whose interpretation of the law exceeds its statutory authority. Such a record helps to provide certainty for small business owners who ranked ‘Unreasonable Government Regulations’ as their second-most serious problem in NFIB’s most recent Small Business Problems and Priorities report,” said NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan.