While concerns surrounding a trade spat between the U.S. and other major economies continue to weigh on sentiment, investors will likely be turning their attention to data, auctions and political developments overseas.

In economic data, the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index is due out at 6 a.m. ET, followed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills and $33 billion in three-year notes.

Investors will be awaiting any news surrounding trade, after the U.S. and China exchanged tariffs of $34 billion on one another last Friday. As President Donald Trump heads to Europe this week, investors will be watching the interactions the U.S. incumbent has with European leaders. On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump will be in Brussels attending a NATO meeting, before he heads to the U.K. to meet with the British Prime Minister Theresa May.