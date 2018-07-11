Behind Nord Stream 2: The Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline that fueled Trump's anger at NATO meeting

Germany is 'totally controlled' by Russia, Trump says 4:15 AM ET Wed, 11 July 2018 | 04:50

President Donald Trump may have just made Nord Stream 2 a household name.

Ahead of a NATO meeting, the president blasted the German government on Wednesday for backing the new natural gas pipeline link from Russia to Germany.

The president's point is that the United States is shouldering much of the budget for NATO, which was designed to counter the former Soviet Union and still acts as a bulwark against Russian aggression. In that light, Trump said Germany's support for the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline is "inappropriate."

He took his complaint to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

In launching the fresh attack against Germany, Trump waded into a long-running debate about energy security that has split the European Union. Here's a primer on the controversial Nord Stream 2 project.