Cramer's lightning round: Amazon doesn't always destroy—just look at Roku   

Roku, Inc.: “You know what? I got Roku wrong initially and then I got on board after my kids told me, ‘Dad, I mean, what are you doing?’ Roku is real. I thought that Amazon was going to wipe them out. That was incorrect. Amazon does not always destroy, even though we still call it the Death Star."

Cisco Systems, Inc.: “Look, I think Cisco’s terrific. There was a very good article in the Journal today about all the things that [CEO] Chuck Robbins has done right and I think people ought to read it. It has a 3 percent yield and don’t forget the fact that they were hurt by DRAM prices, which have come down, so therefore their margins are going to expand."

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.: “Let’s just say the easy money – although the hard money, if you were fighting it at the time, … turned out to look like, in retrospect, easy money because you’re riding with Carl Icahn, but I think that the trade is done."

Under Armour, Inc.: “I like Under Armour. Look, Nike moved and so did Under Armour, but I think there’s more. And remember, we got a renewed and rejuvenated [CEO] Kevin Plank and he’s always welcome on the show."

Axon Enterprise, Inc.: “Listen, you’re playing with the house’s money. When you’re playing with the house’s money, you’ve got to let it run. We’ve been all in with this one with [CEO] Rick Smith, I’d say, for a triple. And I’m not abandoning it because this is a company that’s turned into a terrific ecosystem and software play, so I am not leaving the company that used to be known as Taser. I’m going to tase-bro anybody who’s selling the stock."

Seattle Genetics: “We got behind this thing a couple years ago when we went out and met them in Seattle, and I’ve got to tell you, for a while, I really felt that I was just dead wrong. I’m glad to see that a lot of things that we talked about came to fruition. Hold on."

The Procter & Gamble Company: “I recently pulled up with Nelson Peltz, who’s now on the board, at a corporate governance conference I ran for TheStreet, and you know what? I felt emboldened to think that this company is going to be doing the right thing, but it’s not going to happen this quarter. I want you to wait for this quarter and then buy more if it goes back down to $75 because the yield is good and I think that Nelson’s going to shake things up and do a lot of things right to help out [CEO David] Taylor, who’s a good guy."

The Bank of Nova Scotia: “Oversold, well-run, terrific play on both Latin America and on Canada. I don’t get this thing at all. It should not be down like this."