Almost half of DocuSign's board departs just months after IPO

Three months after its stock market debut, electronic signature company DocuSign is losing almost half its board of directors, including its founder and chairman.

DocuSign said on Wednesday that five of its 12 directors are resigning and that three new people will be joining the board.

Tom Gonser, who founded DocuSign in 2003, is leaving, as is Keith Krach, the chairman and former CEO, who joined in 2009. The other departing directors are investors: Scott Darling of Dell Technologies Capital, Rory O’Driscoll of Scale Venture Partners and Jonathan Roberts of Ignition Partners.