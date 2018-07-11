Hackers are selling access to law firm secrets on dark web sites

CNBC
Robert Villanueva, a former member of the Secret Service, who founded their Cyber Intelligence Section, is now an executive vice president for Q6 Cyber
To the cybercriminals, borders do not matter.
“You can be a criminal in Nigeria, in Brazil, in Miami, in London. All you have to do is know where to go, find the right tools and services, and you can be up and running very quickly. It's almost plug and play,” Dominitz said.
While most cybercriminals are motivated by money, there is a sense of community on these forums with members willing to share their tips and tricks, according to Dominitz. “A lot of these forums have dedicated sections or threads and posts that are helping these newbies get in the business of cybercrime," he explaineed.
One major target they're trying to capture? Your user name and password. Dominitz showed CNBC an online marketplace where these credentials are sold.
“These are… online logins to financial institutions, ecommerce companies, retail companies,” he said.
There is a 40 percent year-over-year increase in financial institution credentials being sold on the dark web, according to Intsights.
The marketplace CNBC saw predominantly sells consumer credentials, but criminals can gain access to business user names and passwords as well.