Hackers are selling access to law firm secrets on dark web sites

The law firms are just one of the many targets of cybercriminals. There has been a 135 percent year-over-year increase in financial data, such as bank account logins and financial records, being sold on dark web, according to Intsights, a cyber-intelligence company.

“Today, banks and financial institutions have lots of partners and third parties. [There are] lots of security vulnerabilities and black holes. In many cases, a hacker can manage to take advantage of one platform,” said Itay Kozuch, Intsights' director of threat research.

None of the experts CNBC spoke to were surprised the law firms’ records were for sale.

Matt O’Neill, a supervisory special agent with the Secret Service unit that manages financial crimes said he wouldn't be at all surprised if law firms had their data stolen and sold online.

While the law firm information for sale was found on hidden websites, O’Neill says the top cybercriminals are actually becoming more brazen about advertising their wares. It comes down to getting the most customers.

“You want everybody who potentially wants to buy it to access you, and not to go through a bunch of different steps in order to even find you,” O’Neill said.