How Trump’s NATO summit and Putin meeting could shape the future of the West

The combination of a high-stakes NATO summit and a one-on-one meeting between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could bring about the most dramatic geopolitical sea change since the end of the Cold War, analysts have told CNBC.

The U.S. president’s working trip to Europe started with a two-day international gathering of NATO members in Brussels on Wednesday, with leaders hopeful of projecting solidarity in the face of Russian threats to divide the group.

Yet, shortly after sitting down with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday morning, Trump began ruffling transatlantic feathers — again.