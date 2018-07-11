If you can’t wait until 70, this is the next best age to claim Social Security benefits

If you are married and the higher wage earner, it generally makes sense for you to wait as long as possible to claim.

There are two reasons for this, according to Christopher Jones, chief investment officer at Financial Engines.

One is that Social Security payments are based on mortality tables that have not been updated since 1983. And life expectancies have increased since that time.

“People are living longer than they would have been expected to back in 1983, and therefore the credits that you get for delaying Social Security are worth more to you than they would be if they were actuarially fair,” Jones said.

The second reason is that we are still in a low interest rate environment. For every year that you delay claiming Social Security, your benefit increases by 6 percent to 8 percent.

“That’s a guaranteed real rate of return backed by the federal government,” Jones said. “You can’t get real rates of return at 6 [percent] to 8 percent right now — not even close — in the marketplace.”