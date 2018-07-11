    ×

    Personal Finance

    Here are the 10 best states to retire 

    • A new ranking of the best states to retire puts South Dakota in first place.
    • But you've probably seen a few other lists lately.
    • That's why it's important to consider your own preferences.
    Senior couple retirement
    John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images

    There's another list out of the best places to retire, this time by personal finance website Bankrate.com.

    South Dakota came in first place.

    Although a recent list in Business Insider called Florida the winner, and a ranking last year in Money Magazine crowned New Hampshire.

    If you're overwhelmed by the many listicles of where you should spend your golden years, remember to consider how much a destination meets your personal needs and tastes.

    For example, this new rating by Bankrate.com prioritized warmer places over colder ones, assuming retirees want to eschew harsh winters. But some people like to wear a jacket, and not everyone wants endless sunshine. "There are some people who want to see the leaves change," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

    Also, your lifestyle could vary dramatically in, say, Buffalo, New York versus Manhattan. "It's a broad brush stroke when it comes to states," Hamrick said.

    "Having a conversation about the ability to achieve one's financial goals in a variety of locations can be a very productive exercise." -Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com

    Meanwhile, packing up and settling into another state is not possible, or desirable, for many.

    "There's a risk moving to a place you're not familiar with, or don't have well ensconced friends and business relationships," Hamrick said.

    Before you leave behind your current home, Hamrick recommends that people ask themselves a few questions about a new place. Do you know anyone there? Are you familiar with the community? Will you be able to find a suitable home and live in an area that's comfortable for you?

    "Make sure you won't have a sense of remorse about what you're leaving behind," Hamrick said.

    All of that considered, he said these rankings can be a great place for people to start planning their retirement.

    "Having a conversation about the ability to achieve one's financial goals in a variety of locations can be a very productive exercise," he said.

    Bankrate's study picked it's best states considering cost of living (20 percent), taxes (20 percent), health care quality (15 percent), weather (15 percent), crime (10 percent), cultural vitality (10 percent) and well-being (10 percent).

    1. South Dakota

    South Dakota badlands retirement
    Carol Polich Photo Workshops | Getty Images

    2. Utah

    AFP_14E0FQ
    MARK RALSTON | Getty Images

    3. Idaho

    677872722
    DavidByronKeener | Getty Images

    4. New Hampshire

    693806460
    Sean Pavone | Getty Images

    5. Florida

    Pensacola Beach, Florida
    Ellen Creager | Detroit Free Press | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
    Pensacola Beach, Florida

    6. Montana

    20140227132710_1116_IMG_8467.JPG_25389
    Karen Desjardin | Getty Images

    7. North Carolina

    Charlotte, North Carolina
    Anne Rippy | Getty Images
    Charlotte, North Carolina

    8. Wyoming

    Jackson Hole, Wyoming
    WitGorski | Getty Images
    Jackson Hole, Wyoming

    9. Nebraska

    Omaha, Nebraska
    Getty Images |  IamVagabond
    Omaha, Nebraska

    10. Mississippi

    The Natchez Bridge, Mississippi
    Michael Busselle | The Image Bank | Getty Images
    The Natchez Bridge, Mississippi

    More from Personal Finance
    Here’s where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year
    These are the only three times you should pull money from your 401(k)
    How a Great Recession hangover could change the way you retire