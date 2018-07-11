There's another list out of the best places to retire, this time by personal finance website Bankrate.com.

South Dakota came in first place.

Although a recent list in Business Insider called Florida the winner, and a ranking last year in Money Magazine crowned New Hampshire.

If you're overwhelmed by the many listicles of where you should spend your golden years, remember to consider how much a destination meets your personal needs and tastes.

For example, this new rating by Bankrate.com prioritized warmer places over colder ones, assuming retirees want to eschew harsh winters. But some people like to wear a jacket, and not everyone wants endless sunshine. "There are some people who want to see the leaves change," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

Also, your lifestyle could vary dramatically in, say, Buffalo, New York versus Manhattan. "It's a broad brush stroke when it comes to states," Hamrick said.