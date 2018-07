The U.K.’s former defense minister said Trump’s position on defense was unlikely to have changed much from last summer.

“Last year, when Trump came to the Brussels (NATO) summit, I recall how he was brand new and everyone wanted to meet him, everybody wanted to see how he would react. And he made some of the same points that he’s been making recently and he made them there — that Europe has to do more in its own defense.”

With Trump heading to Helsinki, Finland, to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Monday, Fallon believed that NATO members would be keen to engage with Trump.

“I think this time there will be more engagement with him. And not least because he’s going on from the summit to engage with President Putin and a lot of the members of NATO have a very strong interest in that, particularly Germany, but also those countries that border on to Russia.”