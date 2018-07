Trade anxieties ramped up again Wednesday after President Donald Trump and his administration published late Tuesday a list of 10 percent duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The tariffs won’t come into effect immediately, but rather face a review process, with hearings taking place in mid-to-late August.

The announcement came just days after both nations imposed $34 billion worth of tariffs on each other.

Prior to the opening bell, oil prices tumbled with levies on China weighing on energy market.

Trump is currently in Brussels attending a two-day NATO summit. During the first leg of his European trip, the U.S. incumbent has already made headlines by stating that “Germany is totally controlled by Russia,” describing how a number of “inappropriate” oil and gas deals had given Moscow too much influence over Berlin.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on Trump’s European visit.

Coming up Wednesday, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by producer price index (PPI) data at 8:30 a.m. ET and wholesale trade figures at 10 a.m. ET.