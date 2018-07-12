Boeing’s plan to launch a new type of aircraft which would eventually become the 797 could be delayed by ongoing trade war threats, according to one industry expert.

It has been widely reported that a deadline has now passed for engine makers to provide their initial design for how the new mid-sized plane (NMA) would eventually be powered.

Boeing’s first version is said to be the NMA-6X, a 228-passenger medium-range aircraft with a 5,000 nautical mile range. A second version, the NMA-7X would be larger with 267 seats, but a range of 4,200 nautical miles. Both concepts would evolve to become the Boeing 797.

The single-aisle plane would be pitched as a direct competitor to the likes of Airbus’s A321LR.