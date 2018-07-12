As Trump’s UK visit faces backlash, here are some of his most high-profile friends in the country

With President Donald Trump set to arrive in the U.K. Thursday, he will no doubt be welcomed with open arms by a handful of loyal supporters and allies.

The visit is expected to be met with much backlash from protesters, many of whom believe he should not even be allowed into the country.

Critics like London Mayor Sadiq Khan have condemned some of Trump’s policies and actions, including the infamous travel ban on migrants from a number of Muslim-majority countries and his sharing of an anti-Muslim video from the notorious far-right group Britain First.

But the president also has a number of friends in the country. And those friends believe that Trump, being the leader of the world’s most powerful nation, ought to be welcomed into Britain.

CNBC takes a look at some of the most high-profile British figures backing Trump.