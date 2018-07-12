Dysautonomia Int'l rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Executives and guests of Dysautonomia International opened Friday's trading session by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The non-profit organization is there to raise awareness about dysautonomia. You may not have heard of it but there's a chance you know someone suffering from its conditions.

Dysautonomia is simply a term to describe several autonomic nervous system disorders. More than 70 million people worldwide, or 1 out of 100 adolescents, live with some form of dysautonomia. People living with the condition have trouble regulating the "automatic" functions of the body, such as blood pressure, heart rate, digestion, and temperature control. Not being able to control these automatic functions can result in fainting, unstable blood pressure, abnormal heart rates, and malnutrition.



So far, there's not a cure for dysautonomia. The mission of the organization is to work with researchers and physicians worldwide to help improve a patient's quality of life but even using all current treatments available, many patients have disabling symptoms.

The organization takes donations that support research, education, public awareness and patient empowerment programs for people living with autonomic nervous system disorders.

Dysautonomia International is lobbying for additional government funding and is partnering with global advocacy groups to push for increased funding.



