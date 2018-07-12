FBI agent Peter Strzok to be grilled by Congress in first public testimony

FBI agent and former special counsel investigator Peter Strzok, whose anti-Trump texts have made him a pariah with the president and other critics of the Russia investigation, will testify before two House committees Thursday.

The 10 a.m. ET hearing, in which Strzok is likely to be aggressively cross-examined by Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, is expected to last all day and include questioning from dozens of lawmakers.

Strzok was previously grilled by members of Congress behind closed doors in an 11-hour marathon interview on June 27. The interview bored Democrats and confounded Republicans, Politico reported at the time.

The embattled special agent has since called for that testimony to be publicly released "to have the unfiltered truth be heard," according to his lawyer, Aitan Goelman.

Strzok worked on numerous high-profile and politically charged federal investigations, including the probes of Hillary Clinton's emails — led by ex-FBI Director James Comey — and Russian involvement in the 2016 election. He also briefly worked on Robert Mueller's special counsel as part of its investigation of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

But Strzok was removed from that investigation when Mueller found out about thousands of text messages, some of which showed disdain for Donald Trump, sent to Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer with whom he was having an affair.

Page, through her lawyer, recently declined to comply with a subpoena from Republican lawmakers demanding she appear for an interview on July 11, complaining that the committees would be asking her about "materials that she has not yet been shown."

Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., and Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on Wednesday threatened to hold contempt proceedings against Page if she does not either attend the Strzok hearing on Thursday or appear for a rescheduled deposition on Friday.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the Strzok-Page controversy to question the integrity and objectivity of the Mueller investigation.