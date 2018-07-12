Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort has left the jail where he recently boasted of being treated like a "VIP," and has landed in a new lockup with a new inmate outfit.

Manafort, 69, was transferred Thursday into the the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandra, Va., where the Republican strategist's first of two scheduled federal criminal trials is due to start July 25.

A judge ordered the transfer after Manafort's lawyers complained it was difficult for them and him to prepare for his trial because he was being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours per day in a Warsaw, Va., jail located a two-hours' drive from his attorneys' Washington office.

“Mr. Manafort’s arrival and booking process were routine," Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne told NBC News.

“Because he is a high-profile inmate, Mr. Manafort will be placed in protective custody which limits his interactions with other inmates," Lawhorne said.

"Specific details about Mr. Manafort’s confinement will not be made public due to security and privacy concerns. We will work closely with the U.S. Marshals to ensure his proper care while he remains in our custody.”

The Alexandria Detention Center houses about 400 inmates, including federal inmates under an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The jail's past inmates have included FBI agent-turned Russian spy Robert Hanssen and the terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui, who was involved in the plot that led to the Sept. 11 attacks.