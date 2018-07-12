J&J ordered to pay $4.14 billion in talc cancer case

A Missouri jury on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.14 billion in punitive damages — the second in a two-phase verdict. Earlier in the day, the jury found the pharmaceutical and consumer goods company liable in a lawsuit filed by 22 women who alleged asbestos in the company's talc-based products gave them ovarian cancer.

The jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $550 million in compensatory damages, and unanimously decided to award punitive damages.

The trial was the largest case that J&J has yet faced over allegations that its talcum powder products cause cancer. The verdict in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis came down after a more than five-week-long trial during which jurors heard testimony by nearly a dozen experts.