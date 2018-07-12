If you owe a big tax bill, your passport could be on the line

If you’re applying for a new passport or planning to renew the one you have, be prepared to get rejected if you owe the IRS more than $51,000 in overdue taxes.

The tax collector and the State Department have begun the enforcement of an existing law that enables them to deny passport applications or revoke existing passports due to outstanding claims.

The enforcement, which began in February, has so far included applications for new or renewed passports.

The State Department denies passport applications based on the information on outstanding debts it receives from the IRS.

As many as 362,000 Americans could be affected by these rules by the end of this calendar year, according to the IRS.

The agency received $11.5 million as of the end of June from 220 individuals who have paid their debts in full, according to the IRS. About 1,400 more people have entered into payment agreements.

The $51,000 tally in tax debt must qualify as legally enforceable federal tax debt, including interest and penalties, according to the IRS.