Legislative affairs director Marc Short and a key deputy to leave the White House

Two key officials in the White House's Office of Legislative Affairs will leave in July, just as the administration gears up to confirm President Donald Trump's second nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

White House Legislative Director Marc Short will depart July 20, a White House official confirmed to CNBC. Another key official in the legislative affairs office, special assistant Andy Koenig, will also be leaving the White House. Koenig, whose departure has not been previously reported, will exit on Friday. He joined the White House in March of 2017.

There was discussion of Short staying on to help with the Supreme Court nomination effort, but he ultimately decided to resign after the White House Counsel's office pushed for a larger role in the process, the White House official said.

White House Counsel Donald McGahn has been instrumental in Trump's appointment of federal judges, and was the leading force pushing for the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who Trump announced Monday would be his nominee to the high court.

Short faced a deadline to commit to his new teaching job at the University of Virginia, where he will teach courses in the business school and serve as a senior fellow at the university’s Miller Center. Short is also taking a position at the consulting firm Guidepost Strategies, according to POLITICO.