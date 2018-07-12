    ×

    Tech

    NBA Commissioner Silver ‘rooting’ for Disney in the battle against Comcast for Fox

    • Silver did say, however, that "whatever happens will be positive for us."
    • The NBA commissioner also expressed optimism about how video streaming will affect the future of the sports league.
    NBA Commissioner weighs in on media mergers
    NBA Commissioner weighs in on media mergers   

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed a preference for Disney in its battle against Comcast for Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox in an interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin.

    “I’m a big Bob Iger fan. Of course Disney is one of our huge partners,” he said in Sun Valley, Idaho. “In a way, I am rooting for them, but Comcast has a lot of our [regional sports networks], and I know Brian Roberts and Steve Burke are incredible executives as well. So I think whatever happens will be positive for us.”

    Silver may get his wish, as Disney’s $71.3 billion bid has already gotten approval from the U.S. government, on the condition it sell 22 regional sports networks.

    The NBA commissioner also saw promise in a future beyond traditional networks. Since more people are consuming sports content on smartphones and tablets, he said that “the integration with more technology companies is a very positive move for us.”

    Streaming companies such as Amazon “have the ability, especially with a global property like the NBA, to take us to people all around the world,” Silver said.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DIS
    ---
    CMCSA
    ---
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...