Netflix just beat out HBO as the most Emmy-nominated network for the first time. It's the first time HBO lost its hold on the most Emmy nods in 18 years, according to The New York Times.

Netflix had a total of 112 nominations to HBO's 108 nominations. Though largely symbolic, the nominations hint at the growing competition in streaming and original content. Streaming giants Netflix, AT&T-owned HBO, Hulu and Amazon have all been upping content spends and pushing original shows. Apple is even prepping a few splashy releases.

Netflix has said it plans to spend about $8 billion on content this year. HBO spends about $2 billion.

A big haul at the Emmys in September could signal an edge for Netflix. The company has been making inroads into the TV awards circuit but is still struggling a bit with movie festivals.

Netflix earned Emmy nods for its wrestling comedy "Glow" and paranormal drama "Stranger Things." HBO got nods for "Westworld" and "Game of Thrones."

Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in Hulu.