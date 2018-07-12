Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of AT&T were down more than 1 percent in extended-hours trading. The Justice Department appealed the approval of AT&T and Time Warner's merger on Thursday. AT&T says that the deal would help the company attract customers by bundling entertainment with mobile service.

McDonald's stock was also down more than 1 percent in after-hours trading, after an initial investigation found the restaurant chain's salads might be linked to an outbreak of intestinal illness in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health said one-fourth of the 90 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis occurred after the consumption of McDonald's salads. McDonald's is cooperating with the state health departments, the CDC and FDA and is removing the salads from its restaurants and distribution centers.

Clorox stock fell more than 1 percent in after-hours trading. The Oakland, California based company has seen a more than 10 percent decline since the start of the year.

Shares of CBS dropped more than 1 percent in extended-hours trading, before recovering those losses. The media conglomerate is down more than 6 percent over the past 12 months.







