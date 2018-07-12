Trump says NATO withdrawal is 'unnecessary' after allies agree to increase spending

According to AP, French President Emmanuel Macron denied Trump’s claim that the allies had agreed to boost defense spending beyond 2 percent of GDP. "There is a communique that was published yesterday. It’s very detailed.” he said, according to the news agency. “It confirms the goal of 2 percent by 2024. That’s all.”

The document, published Wednesday before the crisis meeting, states that allies have started to increase the amount they spend on defense in real terms and "some two-thirds of allies have national plans in place to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense by 2024."

Macron also added he did not believe it would be a good idea for NATO members to raise the target for defense spending to 4 percent of GDP from 2 percent, as Trump had suggested.

The mood music of this year’s NATO summit is contrasting sharply to previous international gatherings. They were once seen as relatively routine affairs, with member nations uniting to say the alliance had never been stronger and all pledging to continue to work together.

Nonetheless, tensions in the Belgian capital city have been particularly high this week, not least because many envoys were unsure about America's ongoing commitment to its Western allies.