Trump’s tough NATO talk is ‘all theater’: Retired Army colonel

President Donald Trump’s performance at the NATO summit was “all theater,” retired U.S. Army Col. Jack Jacobs told CNBC on Thursday.
Trump berated allies during the two-day meeting this week for not spending enough on defense of the alliance. He emerged declaring victory, saying the other members agreed to his demands to increase spending. However, French President Emmanuel Macron disputed Trump's claim.
Jacobs doesn’t think Trump’s tough talk is a negotiating tactic to get allies to up their spending.
“It’s all theater,” he said on “Power Lunch.”
“Trump went in tough with sharp elbows and then came out saying ‘I’ve succeeded and here we go’ and off to the next place,” he added. “I don’t think that … the allies have any intention to do more than they want to do and at the end of the day nobody else can do anything about it.”