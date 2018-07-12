Putin basks in the glory of a World Cup that has broken stereotypes and ripped up the rulebook

Stefan Matzke| Corbis Sport | Getty Images
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Harry Kane of England celebrates as he scores the goal 0:1 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lothar Matthaus, a former Germany captain, said this World cup had been “one of the best in the past 40 years. Thank you president, thank you Russia.”
Otilia Dhand, senior vice president with risk consultancy Teneo Intelligence, told CNBC that the tournament “is a publicity event designed to project (a) positive image of Russia worldwide.”
“While it has little direct geopolitical relevance, it is a soft power tool meant to improve the perception of Russia abroad among the broad public.”
The tournament comes at a tricky time for Russia diplomatically amid ongoing sanctions for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its perceived role in a pro-Russian uprising in east Ukraine.
Allegations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election in 2016, support for destabilizing populist parties in Europe and the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K. have also prompted suspicion on the Kremlin.
As such, the successful soccer tournament has provided some light relief and allowed for diplomatic channels to re-open. When France play Croatia in the final on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron will use the occasion to talk to Putin, news agency TASS reported Wednesday.