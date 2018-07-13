The 2018 Hyundai Tucson is a good bargain crossover but skip the high-end model

The compact crossover space is among the most competitive for car-makers, with the segment stalwarts putting up better sales numbers in recent months than even the ever-popular Toyota Camry. If you want to dominate the auto market of the next five years, selling a good crossover is a necessity.

The Hyundai Tucson competes with the Toyota Rav4, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue, but hasn’t managed to sell as well as those cars. I spent a week with one and I'm still not sure why, because I liked it. Here's what you should know.