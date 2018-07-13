If you're like many retirees, your Social Security checks will account for a large portion of your retirement income.

But how well you understand the ins and outs of these benefits could make a big difference in how much you receive over your lifetime.

To that point, 69 percent of baby boomers — a generation of individuals who are either in or approaching retirement — expect Social Security to be a "major" source of retirement income, according to a recent report from the Insured Retirement Institute.

In contrast, just 28 percent of those surveyed expected employer pensions, the next source of major income, to provide a main chunk of their retirement pay.

Click on the chart from the Insured Retirement Institute below: