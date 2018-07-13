Bank of America shares rise after earnings, revenue top expectations

The Bank of America cost-cutting machine hummed along for another quarter.



The second-biggest U.S. lender said that second-quarter profit surged 33 percent to $6.8 billion, exceeding the $5.92 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Executives said it was the 14th straight quarter the firm posted positive operating leverage, or increased profit by turning levers including costs.



The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it managed to increase revenue while cutting expenses more than analysts had expected. The lender trimmed expenses by 5 percent to $13.3 billion, beating the $13.5 billion forecast of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. The company's shares rose 0.9 percent in premarket trading in New York.



Bank of America posted $22.6 billion in company-wide revenue, compared to the $22.3 billion estimate. The figure declined 1 percent from a year earlier when the bank sold a U.K.-based credit-card business. Excluding that year ago-gain, revenue increased 3 percent. The company's earnings per share surged 43 percent to 63 cents per share, beating the 57 cent per share estimate.



Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan has cleaned up much of the mess he inherited when a predecessor purchased subprime lender Countrywide Financial a decade ago. He has since focused on methodically reducing costs while looking for modest profit opportunities, often repeating his mantra of “responsible growth.” The firm benefited from a U.S. economy in growth mode, lower taxes after the administration's overhaul, and an environment in which consumers are still repaying loans at a high rate. The firm set aside $800 million for credit losses in the quarter, less than the $973.5 million expected by analysts.



"Responsible growth continued to deliver as a driver for every area of the company," Moynihan said in a statement. "We grew consumer and commercial loans; we grew deposits; we grew assets within our Merrill Edge business; we generated more net new households in Merrill Lynch; and we supported more institutional client activity — all of this while we continued to invest in our businesses and began an additional $500 million technology investment, which we intend to spend over the next several quarters, due to the benefits we received from tax reform.”



Still, the firm’s shares have trailed other banks and the broader stock indices this year, declining 3.3 percent before Monday. Analysts will be keen to see if the Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm is keeping pace with the industry’s loan growth and if its profit margins on loans is getting squeezed – two fears that have kept bank stocks down this year.



Here’s what Wall Street expected:



Earnings: 57 cents per share, 24 percent higher than a year earlier, forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $22.27 billion, 3.4 percent lower than a year earlier, forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Loans: $942 billion, 3.4 percent higher than a year earlier, forecast by Thomson Reuters.



