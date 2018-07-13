Can money buy success at the World Cup?   

This soccer World Cup has brought a lot of surprises, and it all comes to a head with the final Sunday, as the European Union’s newest member Croatia takes on France, one of the founding nations of the bloc.

The question is — who will win the match?

Economists and market analysts have tried to come up with predictions, using artificial intelligence and statistical modeling.

Swiss bank UBS tipped Germany for the win after running a computer simulation of the tournament 10,000 times, while Goldman Sachs used artificial intelligence and put their money on Brazil.

To be fair, several financial institutions like Goldman, ING, Nomura managed to accurately predict at least one final team — France, but CNBC has not yet come across any economist predicting Croatia making it to the final, underscoring the difficulty of predicting a World Cup winner.

Chief Economist Taimur Baig of Singapore-based bank DBS put it best. Referring to the oracular octopus Paul, he told CNBC that “at any given World Cup, I think the probability is as well determined by the octopus than an economist or a market analyst.”

While economists have managed to predict countries’ Olympic medal counts to a 98 percent accuracy rate using factors such as population, per capita income and past performance, their World Cup predictions using these factors have come up short.

After all, the most populous nations, including China, India and the United States have not made it to the World Cup finals.

In fact, World Cup finalist Croatia has a population of less than 5 million.