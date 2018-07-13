Elon Musk has a new interest group that could be added to his list of enemies: Cabbies 

Harry Campbell, author of "The Rideshare Guide," said he doesn't think the high-speed tunnel will act as a direct competitor to ride-hailing apps in the same way the apps have hit Chicago’s taxi industry. That is because of the tunnel’s design as a one-stop destination. But Campbell, also known as the Rideshare Guy, expects drivers will be angry to lose out on profitable trips to and from O’Hare.

“I think that, as you might imagine, it’ll definitely be sort of a superior experience to traveling by car,” Campbell said, adding, “Drivers won't be happy at the thought of this new option, because airport trips are lucrative for drivers because they’re a little longer."

Some Chicago cabbies are hopeful that Uber drivers will lose the most. “From a cabdriver’s perspective, it’ll be kind of humorous to watch Uber and Lyft, who’ll probably lose the most, go to battle and say, ‘Wait a minute,’” said veteran St. Paul cabbie John Shannon, who hosts the podcast The Taxi Stand Hour. “While I’m never going to invite an Uber driver to dinner anytime soon, I do kind of feel for them a little bit,” Shannon said.

Uber, Lyft and Via did not respond to requests for comment.

With infrastructure key to future economic growth, some urban experts spoke optimistically about The Boring Company’s initiative.

“I think it’s a win for everyone," said Lucius J. Riccio, PhD, PE, lecturer at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and former commissioner of NYC’s Department of Transportation. "I don’t think you can name one single major infrastructure effort that has hurt transportation. Every time we built a highway, it’s encouraged development, growth and economic opportunity. More people will want to go to do business in the city, because it will be easier to access,” Riccio said.

He said that despite the potential handover of revenue, he predicts taxi fleets and ride-hailing services will profit if Musk’s transit system decongests highways, allowing cars to travel more efficiently with less traffic.

“He’s on the right track for what Chicago and other cities need,” Riccio said.

The Boring Company’s high-speed train “would be able to handle 2,000 passengers per hour in each direction,” or about 60 percent of Chicago’s Blue Line mostly-under-capacity average hourly ridership, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune. For comparison, a crowded New York City subway train can fit the same amount of passengers. An entire subway line can handle 24 of those trains per hour.

“It’s not really managing the problem. It’s just providing an alternative,” said UCLA professor of urban planning Brian Taylor, who also expects this project to be a long time coming. “It’s sort of like when you have an interesting breakthrough in the lab, which might take 10 years to complete.”

Even with Mayor Emanuel’s endorsement, Musk has to gain approval from the Chicago City Council. The council would be trusting The Boring Company to complete its first project for public transportation to date. Until the council makes its decision, Chicago’s transportation industry will be doing more of the same: worrying about its future.

"Again, we're left in limbo. Without a doubt,” Washington said.