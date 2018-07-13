    ×

    Trading Nation

    High yield could be the next pillar in the market to crack, warns technician 

    High yield is flashing a warning sign to stocks
    High yield is flashing a warning sign to stocks   

    Cracks in the high yield market could be sending an ominous message to the markets.

    According to Oppenheimer technician Ari Wald, since 1990 when the high yield and 10-year Treasury yield spread has widened, the S&P 500 is more vulnerable to market pullbacks.

    “Historically we found that the market is more vulnerable to downside shocks and volatility when spreads are widening,” he said Thursday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” “One example of that was May 2015. The market was at a new high, high yield credit spreads were widening for a year, so there’s a lead tide here.”

    Wald noted that on a chart of the high yield credit spread versus the S&P 500, the spread has reached a key level that leads him to believe it could be the “next pillar to crack.” As a result, he encourages investors to rotate out of high yield and into treasuries. However, Wald stresses that he is still bullish on stocks but is watching the S&P 500 “as we are now in year 3 of what is typically a 3-year bull cycle.”

    Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper, however, believes that the fundamental picture for the markets makes the high yield spread a less ideal metric for predicting the market’s next moves.

    “Now obviously a widening spread suggests that there’s this risk off mentality that we’re experiencing right now,” said Tepper on “Trading Nation.” “And I think given trade tensions, that widening makes sense because investors are going to need increased yields to compensate them from taking on added risks.”

    “So because of that, I really don’t feel like you can use this metric as a predictor of future returns because the results of trade tensions are still unknown,” he added.

    In fact, Tepper says that investors should actually remain in risk assets, which includes high yield and stocks, as margins are still rising. But once those margins do peak, says Tepper, there is a “small time frame following the peak of margins until the next recession [when] all risk assets are going to produce negative returns.”

    The S&P 500 hit a four-month high on Friday, trading as high as 2,801.90.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...