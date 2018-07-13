Hudson's Bay pulls Ivanka Trump brand, citing 'performance'

Hudson's Bay Company has pulled all items in Ivanka Trump's fashion line from its website. The Canadian retail group, which owns such divisions as Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue, attributed the decision to the brand's poor performance.

"Hudson's Bay is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance. As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes," the company wrote in an email Friday.

Hudson's Bay acted about a year and a half after Nordstrom did the same, also citing the brand's performance, The New York Times reported. Nordstrom's move came amid a campaign to boycott companies that carry Trump brands or support President Donald Trump. The boycott was promoted largely by Shannon Coulter and her #GrabYourWallet campaign.

Coulter seemed to be the first to notice the Hudson's Bay update.