Ivanka Trump's company could get hit by President Trump's China tariffs

The $200 billion in China tariffs proposed by President Trump could hit many companies close to home — including the one owned by his daughter.

Many of the handbags made by Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories company are made in China and will likely face the new 10 percent tariffs if taxed like other leather bags subject to the new trade penalties, according to the list of targeted products released by the U.S. Trade Representative earlier this week. Leather handbags, like the Ivanka Trump Tribeca Box Satchel bag in dove that retails for $250, for instance, are made in China and are subject to the tax, according to the list.