Recalled Kellogg's cereal, linked to salmonella outbreak, is still being sold in stores

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that recalled Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal is still being sold at retail outlets despite a voluntary recall last month.

Honey Smacks has been linked to 100 salmonella infections in 33 states, according to a Center for Disease Control update from Thursday. Thirty people have been hospitalized.

Kellogg's voluntarily recalled the cereal on June 14, but the FDA said that it has become aware that some retailers are selling the product almost a month after the recall.

"Retailers cannot legally offer the cereal for sale and consumers should not purchase Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal," the FDA said in the press release.

The most recent case reported that symptoms began July 2.

Both the CDC and the FDA told retailers that it should not sell or serve recalled Honey Smacks and warned consumers not to buy the cereal in stores and to discard any boxes of Honey Smacks they have at home.

FDA investigators found that a third-party manufacturing facility of Honey Smacks was responsible for the outbreak. The facility is no longer producing the cereal as of Thursday, the FDA said in its Thursday update.

Kellogg's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.