Texas Instruments CEO Brian Crutcher resigns for violating code of conduct

Texas Instruments said Tuesday that CEO Brian Crutcher resigned for violating the company's code of conduct related to personal behavior.

TI did not specify exactly what Crutcher did that violated company policies. He had been at the company for more than two decades before assuming the role of CEO.

The company also said Chairman Richard Templeton will reassume the roles of president and CEO. TI said that Templeton's appointment is "not temporary, and the board is not searching for a replacement."

Templeton had stepped as CEO in January after 14 years in the role.

Shares of Texas Instruments fell about 2 percent in after-hours trade Tuesday. The stock has climbed more than 10 percent so far this year.

Separately, the company reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.37 a share on $4.02 billion in revenue. Texas Instruments is scheduled to post full financial results on July 24.

Read the announcement below: