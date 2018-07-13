    ×

    Trading Nation

    The US dollar is surging, and that could spell trouble for markets

    tbd
    The US dollar is rallying, and that could spell trouble for markets   

    While Wall Street has been focused on trade talks and diplomatic tensions over the summer, the U.S. dollar has quietly crept to its highest levels of the year.

    The DXY U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has surged since April lows to hold year-to-date highs through July.

    Speaking with CNBC's "Trading Nation," Michael Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments, warns investors not to ignore the headwinds created by a surging U.S. dollar.

    • A stronger U.S. economy relative to international economies has contributed to the dollar rally, while trade tariff rhetoric has pushed investors to seek out the currency as a safe haven asset.
    • The U.S. trade deficit will likely rise as consumers take advantage of a strong dollar to buy an increased amount of overseas goods and services.
    • Emerging markets will continue to feel pressure as it becomes more expensive in a local currency to purchase dollar-based commodities and debt.
    • U.S. multinationals will also get squeezed. Companies that generate revenues overseas have to convert international sales back into U.S. dollars, reducing the overall amount.
    • Longer term, the dollar should move lower than where it is today, due to the large U.S. trade deficit and mean reversion of international interest rates and economic growth.
    • In the short term, the continued strength in the dollar could persist.

    Bottom line: The U.S. dollar’s rally is going to bring more pain to emerging markets and U.S. multinational companies.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USD INDEX
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...