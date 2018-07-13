Theresa May had a plan in place for Brexit. Then Donald Trump landed 

President Donald Trump will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May again on Friday — in what could prove to be an awkward day of discussions after the U.S. president blasted her plans for Brexit.

Trump told The Sun newspaper that May has completely ignored his advice when it comes to the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. The U.K. leader announced last week that she will try to keep the closest possible trade links with the EU even after the country stops being a member of the bloc. In an interview published late Thursday with the tabloid right-wing publication, Trump revealed his dissatisfaction with her proposals.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump said about a potential trade agreement between the U.S. and the U.K.

Both sides of the Atlantic have started working toward a trade agreement to be signed once the U.K. leaves the EU — but the comments from the U.S. president suggest that deal will very much depend on the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU.

“I would have done it much differently,” Trump said about Brexit. “I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me,” he said in the same interview.